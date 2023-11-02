Futurama Gets Renewed for Two More Seasons by Hulu

Futurama is getting renewed for two more seasons by Hulu. Variety reports that the beloved adult animated series will get another 20 episodes. Hulu made the decision to pursue 20 episodes to bring the show back in February of 2022. Now, with 10 already released, they've been successful enough to sign up for more Futurama. As an older animated series with a dedicated fanbase, it's not hard to see why people were excited at the prospect of a revival.

Humorously, Futurama has a bit of a reputation of being enduring as well. It's faced cancellation multiple times and always seems to come back from the grave. The Animayhem brand over at Hulu is considered a pillar of their programing for the streamer. So, with Futurama helping lead the way, this stabilizes their offerings along with other crowd-pleasers like Bob's Burgers and the recently concluded Archer. One would have to believe the King of the Hill reboot will slide in seamlessly as well.

Hulu Revives Futurama For A New Run

Hulu made the decision to bring Futurama back for another generation. Executive Producer Claudia Katz told ComicBook.com, "It's hard to beat the thrill of bringing the show back for us and the fans, but the partnership with 20th and Hulu is exceptional. They got behind the show as soon as we started, and the series' relaunch and continued marketing is next level. I'm not sure the show has ever gotten quite this level of thoughtfulness and collaboration before."

Getting so much of the original staff and cast back was a real coup for the production. Katz called his return "seamless." "They say you can't go home again but turns out you can!" Katz told us. "For the most part, it felt very seamless jumping back in. In addition to having our entire voice cast back, we have a lot of the original crew on both the writing and animation staff. And, we have the benefit of some incredible new talent on both staffs as well."

What's Coming With The New Futurama?

Here's how FX describes the beloved series: "After a brief ten-year hiatus, 'Futurama' has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone."

"New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

