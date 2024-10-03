Futurama Finale Reveals First Look at Fry and Leela's Child

Futurama has brought a new wave of episodes to an end with Hulu, and the final episode of Season 12 has revealed the first look at what Fry and Leela's future child could look like. Futurama Season 12 was the second half of the originally ordered 20 episodes for its new revival series with Hulu. While it has since been picked up for two more seasons worth of episodes, Season 12 was approached as yet another potential final wave for the series. It's something Futurama is all too familiar with as it has made it through several series finales and returns, and that was the case for its latest finale as well.

Futurama Season 12 has been exploring more of the characters in different ways that might have been seen in previous iterations of the franchise, and that was the case with the finale as well. This new revival series notably returned from its previous series finale, "Meanwhile," which brought Futurama to an end ten years ago. It was a hard reset as Fry and Leela were meant to live their entire lives all over again without any memory of what had taken place before, but it was all thrown for a loop in the Season 12 finale. Fry suddenly gets both old and new memories, and these include events that have not happened or might have happened in alternate timelines. Including Fry and Leela having a child of their own.

How Does Futurama Season 12 End?

Futurama Season 12's finale, "Otherwise," sees the Planet Express crew lose their ship and thus bury it within a fluctuating sea in space. It's a ship graveyard filled with plasma at the bottom of the multiverse. When saying goodbye to ship, Fry suddenly gets hit by a wave of memories. These include visions of past adventures from previous episodes, but also glimpses of things that have never happened. Each of these visions is a little jumbled up through the multiversal implications of it all as well, and Fry ends up confused as they all seem like very real memories to him.

But as pointed out by Johnny 2 Cellos on YouTube, one of these flashes includes a look at an older Fry and Leela with a child in their future. It's in the midst of all of these flashes of imagery, so it's not exactly a confirmation that the two of them will have a child in the actual future of the series. At the same time, Futurama is also fully committed to exploring stories that explore its multiverse of possibilities and alternate timelines. So this could very well be a glimpse at an actual future story for the series that Futurama can now explore with its coming episodes.

Will Fry and Leela Have a Child in the Future?

With Futurama Season 12's finale likely being approached as yet another series finale, it's likely that this was an image thrown in for fans to give more hope to Fry and Leela's future together. It's what the previous finales have done as the two of them had grown closer to one another before it all came to an end, and it's just another layer to that idea here. We've seen them grow old together in "Meanwhile" (something this finale calls attention to as well), and now they have a potential family.

Hilariously, it's juxtaposed with an image of Bender with ears as he hugs Seymour, so it's just another one of the seemingly random images in the timelines that Fry has tapped into. This ability to tap into alternate timelines across the multiverse could be addressed in the future (as there is still one big Fry and Leela mystery left unsolved even with the revival), and bringing a child into it all would be a fun way to do so.

