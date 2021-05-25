Game Of Thrones: 10,000 Ships Spinoff Gets A Writer

✖

Development on the other Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO continue with the previously revealed "10,000 Ships" series now finding its lead writer. According to a report from Deadline, writer Amanda Segel has been tapped to pen the series. Segel's recent credits include the Hulu/Marvel series Helstrom and Person of Interest having also written for the likes of Shooter, The Good Wife, and Nikita. They're also well versed in writing about ships as they were previously tapped to bring the upcoming Ubisoft game Skull and Bones to television as well, that series is about pirates though and not with the fantasy elements that Game of Thrones is known for.

It was previously reported that 10,000 Ships would follow the journey of Princess Nymeria, who traveled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. The series would take place roughly 1,000 years before the events of Martin's original A Song of Ice and Fire novels. It's unclear if 10,000 Ships will be the next series to get in front of cameras but it's one of several projects related to the fan-favorite franchise that's in the works. HBO recently confirmed that House of the Dragon, another spin-off set 300 years before the original show, has begun filming.

Other shows in development at the premium cable network include 9 Voyages (aka Sea Snake), telling the tale of the journey of the eponymous ship, which was responsible for some of the greatest sea voyages made by Corlys Velaryon; Flea Bottom, the location found in King's Landing, itself the poorest slum district of the capital city. Previous reports indicated that an animated series was also in development, or at least considered. 9 Voyages is seemingly the only other series that is far along in development with Gotham's Bruno Heller attached.

"I'd rather not come up with like an arbitrary number — I want three shows or five shows or 10 shows or whatever it is," HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in an interview earlier this year. "I really try to talk to the team about what are the stories we're telling, what are the characters worth highlighting? The number of shows that I want are the number of shows that are good. So I try to let that be our guide as opposed to picking a number and working backwards. If the show is good, that's what we'll do."

House of the Dragon will be the first out of the gate though and is set to premiere in 2022.