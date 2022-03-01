Game of Thrones Announces 4K Ultra HD Release on Vudu

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones will finally be available to purchase digitally in 4K Ultra HD format. The hit HBO series captivated audiences throughout its entire run, with casual fans and readers of George R.R. Martin’s novels equally enjoying how the story was adapted into a live-action series. DVDs and Blu-rays have been available since Game of Thrones ended in 2019, but with 4K Ultra HD being made available from Fandango’s video-on-demand streaming service, collectors and first-time buyers have the chance to watch the sprawling epic in the highest format possible.

Vudu is currently the only digital retailer making Game of Thrones available in 4K Ultra HD as a complete series bundle or by season. The latest UHD offering from Vudu follows the service’s success as the exclusive 4K UHD provider of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone, one of its most popular TV series of all time. Game of Thrones is only being offered in 4K Ultra HD for a limited time at the HD price. Seasons 1 through 6 in UHD are $24.99 each, with shorter Seasons 7 and 8 in UHD available for $19.99 each, and the entire eight-season series bundle in UHD available for $99.99. Fans who previously purchased one or more seasons or the complete series bundle in SD or HD on Vudu will be able to upgrade to 4K UHD on Vudu for $5 per season or $30 for the complete series.

Fandango was recently in the news, as the Rotten Tomatoes score for The Batman was officially released. The Matt Reeves film was Certified Fresh with a 90% score earlier in the day, with its arrival in theaters scheduled for March 4th.

HBO is busy developing multiple spinoffs for Game of Thrones. Martin recently gave fans an update on one of the series, House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to Game of Thrones. “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON,” Martin wrote on his personal blog. “Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done,” he wrote. “Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

He continued: “So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4K Ultra HD is available to purchase on Vudu. Let us know in the comments if you’ll be picking it up!