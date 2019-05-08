Game of Thrones Actor Confirms Grey Worm and Missandei Are Alive and Well in a Multiverse

Game of Thrones is coming to a close and the latest episode, “The Last of the Starks,” ended with a very upsetting death. Cersei Lannister’s forces captured Missandei, and beheaded her in front of Daenerys, Tyrion, and tragically, Grey Worm. Everyone was rooting for a happy ending for Grey Worm and Missandei, who vowed to go to Naath together once Dany was on the Iron Throne. Of course, this is Game of Thrones, and very few people get their happy ending. The actor who plays Grey Worm, Jacob Anderson (who also releases music under the name Raleigh Ritchie), took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes video with his onscreen love, Nathalie Emmanuel.

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

“I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse,” Anderson wrote.

It’s certainly nice to think that there’s another version of Missandei and Grey Worm dancing on beach somewhere.

Emmanuel also wrote a heartwarming post about her character on Instagram, saying that she hopes, “Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somewhere in sky.”

While death on the hit HBO series tends to be inevitable, many fans were extra upset about this one. Even director, Ava DuVernay, tweeted about it.

So… the one and only sister on the whole epic, years-long series? That’s what you wanna do? Okay. #GOT pic.twitter.com/O5G6YZMj0g — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 6, 2019



How do you feel about Missandei’s death? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

