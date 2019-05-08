Game of Thrones Actor Confirms Grey Worm and Missandei Are Alive and Well in a Multiverse

Game of Thrones is coming to a close and the latest episode, “The Last of the Starks,” ended with a very upsetting death. Cersei Lannister’s forces captured Missandei, and beheaded her in front of Daenerys, Tyrion, and tragically, Grey Worm. Everyone was rooting for a happy ending for Grey Worm and Missandei, who vowed to go to Naath together once Dany was on the Iron Throne. Of course, this is Game of Thrones, and very few people get their happy ending. The actor who plays Grey Worm, Jacob Anderson (who also releases music under the name Raleigh Ritchie), took to Twitter to share a fun behind-the-scenes video with his onscreen love, Nathalie Emmanuel.
I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH— Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019
“I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse,” Anderson wrote.
It’s certainly nice to think that there’s another version of Missandei and Grey Worm dancing on beach somewhere.
Emmanuel also wrote a heartwarming post about her character on Instagram, saying that she hopes, “Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somewhere in sky.”
It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath… The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice… and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part… this life changing part… there are too many to list… @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you… SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever 😂🙌🏽 @raleighritchie…. Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star… Also… We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii🤣😂 negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it… you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew… You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei… Thank you for all the love and support… It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now…. Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky 😂… 🍹🌴 #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #🦋 #illbeseeingyou
While death on the hit HBO series tends to be inevitable, many fans were extra upset about this one. Even director, Ava DuVernay, tweeted about it.
So… the one and only sister on the whole epic, years-long series? That’s what you wanna do? Okay. #GOT pic.twitter.com/O5G6YZMj0g— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 6, 2019
How do you feel about Missandei’s death? Tell us in the comments!
Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.
