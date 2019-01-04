‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Tease Jon Snow Learning About “Aunt” Daenerys

The final season of Game of Thrones is finally upon us, set to kick off the epic battle of Westeros in just a few months. But while many fans are looking forward to the fight against the Night King, there’s also an awkward conversation that has to happen when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen learn about their familial connection.

The Mother of Dragons and the King in the North just started getting frisky amid the reveal that Jon Snow is actually Daenerys’ nephew and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Actors Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke teased the complications that will arise when their characters finally learn of this bond.

“Jon is someone who plays by the book. He cannot lie,” Harington told TV Insider. “Finding out about Dany would be very hard for him.”

As for Daenerys, she has clawed her way up from being sold into domestic servitude, and is now in position to reclaim the Iron Throne for House Targaryen. How will she feel after learning the man she’s fallen in love with is the rightful heir?

“Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” said Clarke. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

Fans have always wondered the identity of Jon Snow’s parents, ever since the first season of Game of Thrones had a tease with the late Ned Stark promising a major reveal. But then he died, and the mystery lingered until its reveal in the Season 7 finale. But now that the audience knows about Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark’s relationship, it’s all about Jon and Dany’s reactions.

“From a dramatic standpoint, it makes things interesting, because the story is no longer about who Jon’s parents are,” said showrunner D.B. Weiss. “It’s about what happens when Jon finds out.”

But that’s only a part of their problems, as we already mentioned the looming battle with the White Walkers that the series has been setting up since the first scene of Season 1.

“The scope of this [final] season definitely exceeds anything we’ve attempted before,” promised showrunner David Benioff.

It sounds like fans need to prepare for an explosive final season. Game of Thrones premieres in April on HBO.