‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Teaser Reveals a Broken Winterfell

At long last, Game of Thrones is finally on its way out, as the upcoming eighth season will indeed be its last. Every fan is expecting the worst out of these last six episodes, with the understanding that there is a good chance many of their favorite characters don’t make it through the finale alive. However, before the finale, there is a major battle set to happen at Winterfell, the home of House Stark, and it could be the episode that claims the lives of most Game of Thrones fan-favorites.

HBO is well aware that fans are dreading the results of the Battle at Winterfell, and the network is already using its marketing to toy with our emotions. On Tuesday morning, a short teaser for Game of Thrones‘ final season was released, and it showed nothing but snow and destruction in the North. You can check it out in the video above!

While this may not be actual footage from Game of Thrones, it is certainly designed to tease death and destruction in the city of Winterfell. If you pay attention throughout the clip, there are multiple pieces from the various Stark family members, teasing something tragic for many of them.

Of these little hints and reveals, the two most notable belong to Jon Snow and Arya, the two Stark “siblings” who were arguable the closest of the bunch. About 20 seconds into the teaser you can see Needle, the sword that Jon gave to Arya years go. At the very end of the new footage, the camera focuses on a snow-covered Longclaw, Jon’s Valyrian steel sword.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14th.

