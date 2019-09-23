Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Dealt With Controversy By Not Watching Final Season

It’s no secret by now that the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones was clouded with controversy. The six episode installment broke viewership records for HBO, and ended up taking home a slew of Emmy Awards, but both fans and critics took serious issue with the plotting, pacing, character development, lighting, and overall story of the season. While there are some Season 8 defenders out there, the majority of the Thrones fan base seemed to despise the direction taken by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, particularly in regards to the evolution of Daenerys Targaryen. Each member of the cast and crew of Game of Thrones has dealt with questions about this controversy since the season first arrived over the summer, and star Kit Harington is finally speaking out on how he’s handled it.

Instead of watching along with the crowd and participating in the social media antics, Harington has simply chosen to not watch the show at all. After Game of Thrones won the award for Outstanding Drama Series, Harington spoke about the controversy backstage.

The Hollywood Reporter posted a video of the exchange, in which Harington took the question after his producers and co-stars looked around to figure out who should speak.

“Controversy? I still haven’t seen the show,” Harington admitted. “That’s how I dealt with that controversy, I haven’t seen the final season. But I know what it took to shoot it, and it was hard and everyone put all of their love and effort into it. And controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right story-wise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we had lived with them for 10 years. I think that controversy, for us, didn’t really affect us. But thank you for the question.”

No matter how angry fans became regarding the final season, Harington is sticking by the product that Game of Thrones brought to the table. He may not have seen it yet, but he knows exactly how much work and care went in to producing this season and that’s not something he feels should be looked over.

When it’s all said and done, regardless of the quality of the final season, Game of Thrones remains one of the most celebrated TV dramas in history, and it’s got the Emmy Awards to prove it.