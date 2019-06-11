HBO Submits Game of Thrones Series Finale for Best Writing Emmy Consideration

It’s no secret that the final season of Game of Thrones, particularly the last couple of episodes, was largely hated by the show’s massive fanbase. However, it seems as though HBO has forgotten about that backlash, or are just choosing to ignore it altogether. The premium network is making a push for several Emmy Awards for Game of Thrones, which has been a perennial award winner in years past. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but it’s the specific awards that HBO has submitted for consideration that has people scratching their heads.

The network has submitted Game of Thrones for the “Best Writing” and “Best Directing” categories, specifically for the series finale episode. The last two episodes are the ones that drew the most criticism from fans, specifically in regards to the writing.

It’s not as if HBO submitted each and every episode for consideration, trying for as many nominations as possible. The network failed to request awards consideration for the first two episodes of the final Game of Thrones season, “Winterfell” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Those two episodes were the most positively received of the entire installment by fans and critics, but they’re completely missing from the ballot.

Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have been submitted for the “Best Director” category for the series finale. Miguel Sapochnik and David Nutter were also nominated.

Fortunately, there were some good decisions made, as HBO submitted several of its cinematographers for consideration, as well as the art direction, visual effects, and costume teams for their work on the penultimate episode, “The Bells.” Actors Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, Pilou Asbaek, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Richard Dormer, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Carice van Houten have all submitted themselves for acting awards consideration.

For the final time, Game of Thrones will compete in the Best Drama Series category, though a win seems unlikely for this swan song.