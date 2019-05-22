HBO Boss Shoots Down Reports That Game of Thrones Filmed Multiple Endings

For better or for worse, Game of Thrones‘ final season is officially in the books. After every episode of the eighth season suffered from some sort of leaks, there was certainly a lot riding on last week’s finale, but it sounds like HBO didn’t take one particular precaution to keep things secret. In a recent interview with Deadline, HBO programming president Casey Bloys denied his previous comments that multiple endings had been shot for Thrones‘ final episode.

“No. I think that was something at an appearance, and I said it something like anecdotally, and it caught on.” Bloys revealed. “I don’t think they actually shot multiple endings. But putting that in the water supply wasn’t a bad thing to protect against leaks. They always had a little bit of edge of doubt because you couldn’t be totally sure.”

The comments in question came from a 2017 interview that Bloys did, where he said the following:

“I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys revealed. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

So although the show might not have actually filmed multiple endings, Bloys remained pretty confident in the inability for spoilers to really hit the masses.

“I think there was somebody who was posting. … You could’ve found it if you wanted to but most people want to experience and go on a ride — I think it’s a testament to the show because they are fans.” Bloys added. “By the last season we had so many security measures in place for how the show was distributed internationally, many safeguards. Even with that, because you are dealing with humans, there always is going to be the potential that someone leaks or tells somebody or does something so you can’t safeguard 100%. But ultimately, there was speculation about the ending — some of it correct as it turns out — but most people wanted to experience it as fans.”

