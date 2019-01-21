‘Game of Thrones’ Funko Pops Take Turns On the Iron Throne

Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones? You’ll find out when the show returns to HBO on April 14th. In the meantime, Funko has announced Pop Deluxe Iron Throne figures for each of the contenders at London Toy Fair 2019, and the list includes Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, and none other than the Night King, first of the White Walkers.

You can pre-order the entire new wave of Game of Thrones Pop figures right here. Among these releases you’ll also find new 5 Star figures, Pop keychains, and Pop Pens. In addition to the Iron Throne figures mentioned above, another standout item in the wave includes this White Walker on Horse Pop Rides figure. Reserve them while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you liked the Game of Thrones Funko Pops mentioned above, odds are you’ll also like the Witch-king of Angmar with Fellbeast Pop Rides figure that they unveiled for London Toy Fair 2019. You can pre-order one right here while they last.

The official description for the figure reads:

“Whether you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings and Middle Earth or just really into terrifying characters and creatures, this Pop! Rides has a lot going for it. Starting with the fellbeast, the utterly terrifying flying wyvern-like creature that terrorized pretty much everyone in the War of the One Ring. The Witch-king riding this fellbeast isn’t exactly a slouch either. The Witch-king of Angmar, leader of the Ringwraiths, terrorized Middle Earth until Éowyn did what no man could.”

Head on over to our Funko London Toy Fair master list to keep track of all the new Pop figure releases and where you can reserve them for your collection. You can also check out our Funko page for details on standout waves and individual releases.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.