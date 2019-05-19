Game of Thrones Star Says Euron Is “35% Responsible” for Jaime’s Death

During last Sunday night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the beloved HBO fantasy series killed off two of its most important characters in perhaps the most unceremonious way possible. Twins and lovers Jaime and Cersei tried to escape the raid on King’s Landing but found themselves stuck in the catacombs beneath the Red Keep. Unable to get out or retreat, they knew death was imminent and accepted their fate as the entire building came down on top of them. The rocks killed Jaime Lannister, but Euron Greyjoy took his last breath believing it was he who downed the Kingslayer.

Jaime and Euron fought on the beach with the former coming out victorious, albeit very injured. As Jaime walked into the walls of the city, Euron could do nothing but laugh on his deathbed. He said the words, “I’m the man who killed Jaime Lannister.”

Would Jaime have died from his injuries even without the rocks? Possibly, which is why Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk thinks his character is responsible for 35% of Jaime’s death.

During an interview with Variety, Asbæk admitted that Euron couldn’t take full credit for slaying the Kingslayer, but he at least deserved partial recognition.

“Honestly, just because you say it doesn’t mean it’s the truth,” he said. “I remember when we did the scene but I haven’t seen anything. Jaime gets away and goes to Cersei, right? So I might have added some damage to him which made him be very delayed and that’s the reason why he died, so I can’t claim it 100%. Let’s just say I claim 35%.”

35% is pretty fair, right? Euron definitely left Jaime much worse off than he found him, enough for Cersei to notice as soon as they reunited. At this point though, it doesn’t exactly matter. They’re all dead now, along with many of the big characters on Game of Thrones, and even more are likely to follow this week.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on HBO.