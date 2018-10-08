‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Nearly Died as a Child

As one of the most popular actors on Game of Thrones, there are a lot of expectations riding on Kit Harington‘s character Jon Snow, who is expected to save Westeros in the fight against the White Walkers.

But Harington himself has had a couple brushes with death, including one time when he was a child, as he recently to Metro.co.uk.

“Once, I nearly drowned in a swimming pool. When I was four. I was seconds away from death, apparently,” Harington said.

His next close call came when he was filming the movie Spooks, when a stunt went wrong and sent him breaking through a wall.

“I wasn’t meant to go through that wall. That was a mistake. It worked brilliantly on film but it hurt like hell. If you slow it right down you can see me lose consciousness for a second,” Harington said to The Sun.

It’s great that the actor has survived both instances for the sake of himself, his family, and his friends. Of course, fans are lucky because they get to enjoy his talents for many years to come, hopefully. But there’s only one more year of Game of Thrones left.

A lot of people have been eager to learn spoilers about the finale, but Harington has been a steel trap. In fact, a majority of the main cast has refused to let anything slip, though they have spoken about how eager they are for fans to see the end.

Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau expressed gratitude for making it to the end, praising the finale.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau told the Huffington Post. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Fans will get to see how Game of Thrones wraps up when the final season premieres on HBO sometime in 2019. Let’s just hope Jon Snow cheats death long enough to see who sits on the Iron Throne.