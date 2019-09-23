Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Reveals Scarab Tattoo Ahead of Emmy Awards

The biggest night in television is finally here as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are currently airing on FOX. One of the many shows nominated is Game of Thrones, which has a record-breaking 32 nominations. Ten of those nominations are for the cast, including Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the series. She’s up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and recently got a new tattoo just in time for the occasion. The actor took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of the new ink, which is a scarab beetle with its wings spread.

“@_dr_woo_ You master. Already in the next realm with my scarab 💚,” Headey wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, replied:

“🙏🏼🙏🏼,” he wrote.

Many other people commented on the post, including some of Headey’s Game of Thrones castmates:

“Oh wow 😍,” Carice van Houten wrote.

“🔥,” Alfie Allen added.

Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye also commented:

“Yosssss😍,” he wrote.

In addition Headey, tonight’s Game of Thrones nominees also includes Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams. Game of Thrones is also up for Best Drama tonight. Over its eight-season run, the series has received a total of 161 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including eight consecutive Outstanding Drama Series nominations, with 57 total wins. In addition to the Emmys, the series recently scored four Saturn Awards.

After the Emmys are done, there’s still more Game of Thrones content to look forward to. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the series, is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

What do you think of Headey’s new tattoo? Tell us in the comments!

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.