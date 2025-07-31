5 TV Characters That Could’ve Beaten the Night King in Game of Thrones

Most of the conflict in Game of Thrones revolves around the Iron Throne. When the show kicks off, there has been peace for years following Robert’s Rebellion. However, Cersei Lannister no longer wants to live under the thumb of her husband, so she orchestrates his death. King Robert’s demise sends shockwaves through the Seven Kingdoms and starts the War of the Five Kings. While Robb Stark is busy finding a way to get back at the Lannisters, his brother, Jon Snow, is uncovering a very different kind of threat. The Night’s Watch learns of the existence of the Night King and his undead army, which threatens to tear down the wall and kill everyone in Westeros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It takes eight seasons, but the Night King eventually goes down at the hands of Arya Stark at the Battle of Winterfell. Unfortunately, many people are lost during the fight, including Ser Jorah Mormont and Theon Greyjoy. If the TV character on this list had been present, though, far less blood would’ve been shed.

1) Sylar (Heroes)

A relatively normal world gets shaken to its core when metahumans are introduced in Heroes. The strongest among them is Sylar, a serial killer who kills other enhanced individuals in order to steal their powers. By the end of the series, Sylar can do just about anything he wants, including moving objects with his mind and freezing things.

What will really give Sylar the edge against the Night King is his precognition, which allows him to see future events. The Night King wants to take out Bran Stark because he’s the Three-Eyed Raven and can witness the past, present, and future all at once. However, Bran doesn’t have the arsenal that Sylar does. It may take some time to claim victory, but Sylar wouldn’t let another villain step into his territory.

2) Darth Plagueis (Star Wars: The Acolyte)

While the Star Wars franchise is full of powerful beings, most of them only appear in movies. Well, one major Sith Lord, Darth Plagueis, makes his live-action debut in Star Wars: The Acolyte. He doesn’t do much, just stepping out from his cave to see what his apprentice is up to, but the stories about him are legendary.

Plagueis is responsible for teaching Sheev Palpatine about the dark side, so he’s no slouch. While the Night King’s powers are dangerous, there’s no way they can hold a candle to the Force. Battling the undead would also give Plagueis a good excuse to show off his lightsaber skills, which are surely no joke.

3) G’iah (Secret Invasion)

The Skrulls pose a massive threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because they can shape-shift into anyone. Most of the alien race is peaceful, so there’s not much to worry about until Gravik shows up. He creates a machine that turns regular Skrulls into Super Skrulls that can access the powers of several major MCU characters.

G’iah becomes a Super Skrull in Secret Invasion, which makes her stronger than the likes of Thanos and Captain Marvel. Since the Night King isn’t on the level of the Infinity Stones, he would have some trouble dealing with G’iah. She might also be extra motivated since Daenerys Targaryen bears a striking resemblance to her and lost one of her dragons to the villain.

4) The Doctor (Doctor Who)

It’s hard to find a smarter TV character than the Doctor in Doctor Who. No matter what they look like, the Doctor keeps balance in the universe by solving mysteries and defeating powerful villains. They also never mind getting their hands dirty if the situation calls for it.

The Doctor will travel back in time to learn everything he can about the Night King before facing him in the present. With that amount of prep time, the Night King doesn’t stand a chance, especially because the villain isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. If Arya can get the drop on him, so can the Doctor.

5) Q (Star Trek)

Like Star Wars, Star Trek is home to so many fascinating beings. However, not all of them want peace in the galaxy. Q makes trouble for the crew of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but he proves to be more than they can handle.

Q can bend reality to his will and defy the laws of physics. While bringing the dead back to life is an impressive feat, it would be child’s play for Q, who could take out the Night King with ease. The only problem would be that he may set his sights on Westeros next.

Game of Thrones is streaming on HBO Max.

Do you think the characters on this list could beat the Night King? Who else from TV has a shot to pull it off? Let us know in the comments below!