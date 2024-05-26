Game of Thrones Prequel Filming Location Revealed

The long-awaited second season of House of the Dragon is finally debuting next month, but it's not the only Game of Thrones spinoff to look forward to. Ever since the series came to an end in 2019, multiple spinoffs have been in the works. While some have been scrapped, House of the Dragon has been another huge hit for HBO. Now, the Dunk and Egg series based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas is heading into production. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will star Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg), and is expected to go into production in a few weeks.

According to a new report from BBC, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is going to be filmed in Belfast. Of course, the capital of Northern Ireland was also home to the Game of Thrones production. BBC confirms the series is expected to begin filming at Titanic Studios very soon, and Martin plans to visit the production in July.

"We had learned about it a few months ago, it's been quite secretive," Robert Dowling, owner of Game of Thrones Tours, revealed. "All of our guides were extras in the original and they knew a fantasy project would take place after How To Train Your Dragon."

"Fans were disappointed that Belfast did not get House of the Dragon, but this announcement confirms that the city is the home of the Thrones franchise," he added.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

You can read HBO's description of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros. A young, naive but courageous night, Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age where the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbably and incomparable friends."

"The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it's still Westeros, so no one is truly safe," Martin shared in a recent post to his website. "Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job."

House of the Dragon returns June 16th. Stay tuned for updates about Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and more Game of Thrones news.