‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Reportedly Set to Start Filming in October

HBO has already begun work on the first Game of Thrones spinoff, with a prequel series-pilot set to start filming in October.

According to Fansided, the prospective series will take place about 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will shoot in Belfast, Ireland.

It seems like a great transition, as Game of Thrones’ production has been based out of Belfast, which allows the premium cable channel to utilize a team of production staff who are already familiar with the subject matter and source material.

This is only a pilot shoot at this point, it should ne noted, with a potential full-season order to follow if the network likes what they see.

Interestingly, in the past HBO has said that they want to get the Game of Thrones prequel to air by 2020.

“If we do a pilot and series, nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season,” HBO President Casey Bloys said earlier in 2018. “We’re not doing a final season and then, ‘Following it at 11 p.m. … .’ I’ve seen some exciting material. We have really great writers working on these; it’s very exciting. But there’s no timetable.

“Not everybody is on the same schedule, so I’ve seen different versions of different things that are potentially exciting,” he added, according to Fansided. “But there’s no timetable about when a decision would be made about any of them.”

As has been previously reported, the prequel is set to be based on the Age of Heroes era in Game of Thrones mythology.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” a previously released HBO press release on the new series read.

“And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know,” the press release continued, according to The Wrap.

There seems to be some inconsistency in when exactly the story will take place, as the new report cites 1,000 years, but HBO’s press release listed the time frame as being “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.”

According to IGN, the Age of Heroes began around 10,000 years prior to the story in A Song of Ice and Fire, and lasted roughly 4,000 years. Arguably, the timeline of the new prospect-series may ultimately land somewhere around 10,000 to 6,000 before the tale of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.