Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Starks & Direwolves

HBO’s beloved fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end earlier this summer, breaking several records during its final six episode run. Despite negative reactions from fans and critics over the course of its eighth season, Game of Thrones remains HBO’s most-watched series of all time, so it’s no surprise that a prequel spinoff is already in the works. There has been a lot made of this upcoming series, which will take place thousands of years before the original Game of Thrones, and how it will tell a completely different story than its predecessor, focusing on a different time in the history of Westeros. However, no matter how long ago the show takes place, the first family of Game of Thrones will still have a presence.

During an interview with EW, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed that the still untitled prequel will indeed include members of the House Stark of Winterfell, as well as their direwolves.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” Martin said. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it,” Martin says. “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

The Starks descended from the First Men of Westeros, so it makes sense that they would appear in such an early time period. That said, not every major house from Game of Thrones will have a role in the prequel. For example, the Lannisters will be absent from the series, at least at the beginning.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he added. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

It seems like the new prequel series will actually be more closely tied to the stories featured in Game of Thrones than many initially believed. Rather than a completely separate tale, this series will help make sense of the different legends and lores from the original show.

