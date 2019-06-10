Game Of Thrones is Going to San Diego Comic Con This Year

HBO is sending Game of Thrones to San Diego Comic Con this year, a couple of months after the popular series came to a divisive conclusion. It is unclear which cast members of the eight season series will be in attendance but the options include Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Liam Cunningham, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner. There is no final word on which actors will make appearances. The Game of Thrones panel is expected to take place in the San Diego Convention Center’s world famous Hall H.

Assuming HBO won’t be making any announcements regarding the upcoming spinoff shows, this won’t be the first time Game of Thrones went to Hall H with no news to share. Previously, the cast members have been carted onto the stage with little knowledge and no scripts from upcoming seasons. In this case, HBO rolls out a blooper reel or other entertaining exclusive content for the near 7,000 fans who slept on the sidewalk in San Diego to cram into Hall H.

On the heels of the finale which prompted a slew of backlash from fans, it will be interesting to see if any of the cast members of filmmakers potentially on hand acknowledge the online conversations which followed the ending.

With Warner Bros. staying out of Hall H with its upcoming movies, the choice to send Game of Thrones is an intriguing one. Other panels likely for Hall H include The Walking Dead, Marvel Studios, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Universal Studios.

San Diego Comic Con International 2019 runs from July 18 through July 21 in the San Diego Convention Center.