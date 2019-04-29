Game of Thrones: Remembering the Fallen From the Battle of Winterfell

Last night, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.” The episode featured the Battle of Winterfell, in which the combined forces of Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros stood up against the Night King, the White Walkers, and their undead horde of wights.

Those fighting for the living emerged victoriously. Just as the Night King had Bran Stark in his reach, Arya Stark appeared from the shadows and ended his threat forever. That victory came at a cost and several characters, including some fan favorites, paid the ultimate price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here we’ve assembled a list of all the major characters that fell during last night’s episode of Game of Thrones. Keep reading to see the list of casualties.

What did you think of last night’s episode of Game of Thrones and the Battle of Winterfell? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Dolorous Edd

Eddison “Dolorous Edd” Tollett was one of the Night’s Watch. During the Great Battle at Winterfell, he saved his fellow Black Brother, Samwell Tarly, only to be cut down from behind by another wight.

Lyanna Mormont

Lyanna Mormont won the hearts of Game of Thrones fans as the young lord who was never afraid to speak her mind. She showed that same tenacity while guarding Winterfell’s gate during the battle. That wasn’t enough to stop a giant wight from bursting through and crushing her in his hand, but Lyanna took the giant down with her by driving a dragonglass blade through its eye.

Beric Dondarrion

The Lightning Lord finally fulfilled his purpose during the great battle. Beric Dondarrion led the Brotherhood Without Banners. Thoros of Myr channeled the magic of the Lord of Light to resurrect Beric on several occasions. With Thoros dead, this death — the one that saved Arya Stark so that she could take down the Night King — is going to stick.

Theon Greyjoy

Theon Greyjoy’s search for redemption came to an end in the godswood at Winterfell. He was tasked with defending Bran Stark as he attempted to lure out the Night King. Theon performed his duty admirably, ultimately falling to the Night King while defending Bran, but not before Bran reminded Theon that he was home and that he was a good man.

Jorah Mormont

Jorah Mormont was exiled to Essos for selling slaves. He made a deal to spy on the Targaryen heir amassing power on the continent, but then he fell in love with her. Since then, he’s done everything he can to stay by her side. He died there, defending his queen, during the battle against the undead horde.

The Night King

The greatest threat the world of men has ever faced is finally gone. The Night King came within arms reach of achieving his goal, killing the Three-Eyed Raven, when Arya Stark came leaping from the shadows with a dagger in her hand. With the Night King dead, the other White Walkers shattered and the dead returned to rest.

Melisandre

With the Night King’s death, Melisandre — the mysterious “Red Woman” who wielded the power of the Lord of Light — had fulfilled her purpose. She took off the magic jewel that kept her appearance young despite her many years and she walked off into the sunrise, collapsing at the dawn.