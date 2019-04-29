Game of Thrones Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Night King

The Battle of Winterfell has come and passed and the Night King brought his A game to the northern settlement. Arguably one of the biggest episodes of the entire series, fans can’t stop freaking out about the Night Knight.

Warning, spoilers up ahead! Just as he was about to unsheathe his sword and kill her brother Bran, Arya Stark leaped out of nowhere and distracted the Night King. As she was being choked, the nimble stark was able to toss her daggers between hands and stab the Night King through the stomach, killing the bid bad instantly.

Needless to say, fans instantly lit the internet on fire; keep scrolling to see what some of the biggest fan reactions are…

Sooo…

Sooo…

Absolutely Mad

Absolutely Mad

Dance Party

Dance Party

What Are You Gonna Do?

Erupt

Every Game of Thrones fan when Arya took out the Night King #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/43HTAnGvDv — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) April 29, 2019

Security!

Stare Off

Bran and the Night King staring at each other for five minutos straight#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oIcbKNAoXX — Ale 🐷 (@PetitVoleur) April 29, 2019

Cheers!

Me after Arya comes out of nowhere to kill the Night King like a boss #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/48uQrApibs — shelby mcintire oleis (@shebymc) April 29, 2019

The Ultimate Crossover

Whoops