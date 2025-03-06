Invincible Kills Major Hero in Invincible War Finale

The “Invincible War” is one of the most brutal battles to take place in the Amazon animated series so far, which is really saying something considering what Mark Grayson has gone through in his superhero career. Angstrom Levy, the multiverse-hopping antagonist who wants revenge on Invincible, is back and he has an army of evil Marks at his disposal. Taking place over one action-packed episode, Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces to fight against this new familiar-looking army and not every crime fighter is able to make it out alive. Unfortunately for fans, a major player in the Guardians of the Globe has met their end.

Warning. if you have yet to watch Invincible Season 3’s latest episode, episode seven, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into massive spoiler territory. The evil Invincibles have arrived and no one is safe. Given the edict from Levy to simply destroy as much as possible to tarnish Mark’s reputation, the Grayson variants waste little time in wreaking havoc. On one side of the planet, the Guardians of the Globe are torn apart by a variant and on another, those who left the team are struggling as well. With the likes of Robot, Monster Girl, and Bulletproof reeling, it’s up to Rexplode to step up to the plate and unfortunately, Rex makes the ultimate sacrifice.

amazon

Goodbye Rex

While Rex has never been quite as strong as Mark Grayson, he did have a trump card that he was able to use to take one of the evil Invinicibles with him into the afterlife. Hoping to buy his friends time, the exploding hero goes so far as to charge up his own skeleton with energy, creating an explosion large enough to take out the Variant permanently. Unfortunately, this explosion also turns Rex into ash as the true horror of the Invincible War affects the globe.

The Invincible War Is Over, But Conquest Is Here

While Mark isn’t able to kill Angstrom Levy, the villain is defeated as he finds himself now trapped by the alien surgeons who had originally healed him. Even though the threat has passed, the titular hero is now struggling with both repairing the world while coming to grips with the horror that he inadvertently had a hand in. Unfortunately for Invincible, he has little time to rest on his laurels.

In the final moments of the penultimate episode, a Viltrumite named Conquest has arrived on Earth and is itching for a fight. With Mark wanting nothing more than to “hit something,” his wish has been granted but he is about to learn that his wish is made on a metaphorical monkey’s paw. Without going into spoilers, Invincible comic readers know just how bloody and brutal the fight against Conquest is and trust us when we say that the season three finale will make the Invincible War look like a cakewalk in comparison.

