Does This New Bluey Reveal Mean Season 4 Is Coming Soon?

Kids everywhere rejoiced over the weekend as the long-awaited partnership between Bluey and LEGO was finally revealed. We knew Bluey LEGO sets were in the works, but March 1st brought the first look at the various sets being released in the first wave of the collaboration this summer. There are Bluey LEGOs coming for all different ages, with a couple of sets bringing the iconic Heeler house to life (you can pre-order your Bluey LEGO sets here). Of course, with these LEGOs on the way, a lot of fans have started to wonder if new episodes are also arriving in the not-too-distant future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bluey fans young and old have been waiting to find out more about the future of the beloved series, as there has been no indication as to when it could return to TV. Following the infamous time jump in the final scene of Season 3, it has seemed like the future of Bluey on the small screen is one big question mark. There’s a feature film coming to theaters in 2027, but Ludo hasn’t made any sort of announcement about a potential Season 4, and the end of the previous installment could be seen as a series finale.

We don’t know what the future holds for Bluey, especially as the kids that voice Bluey and Bingo continue to get older. Not to mention the fact that creator Joe Brumm has stepped away from the series to work full-time on the Bluey movie. Licensed LEGO sets often signal the arrival of a new title, arriving in stores shortly before the release of a specific movie or show in order to help build excitement. Unfortunately for Bluey fans, that likely isn’t the case here.

The release of Bluey LEGOs is incredibly exciting, but don’t get your hopes up about new episodes arriving any time soon. There is quite literally no information floating around about Season 4. Ludo, BBC, and Disney have all been completely radio silent about new episodes, which remember take a while to make. If there was nothing already in production when the end of Season 3 was airing, it doesn’t seem too plausible that more episodes would be ready to release this year.

The LEGO release feels more like a situation of getting a massive toy line for the most popular kids show on the planet out to the consumer as quickly as possible. There may not be a new season to tie it into, but it’s best to get the sets out while Bluey is still as hot as it is. This is also a new partnership, so there will probably be more sets released in the coming year.

What’s Next for Bluey?

For now, the release of the Bluey LEGO sets remains the only major thing on the franchise’s calendar for the foreseeable future. All of the announced Minisodes have been released and the movie isn’t hitting theaters for another two years. Brumm’s announcement that he’s going to the movie full-time does make it seem that the TV series does have something in the works at the moment, we just don’t yet know what that is.

If the TV team was simply working on the movie, putting the small-screen saga on hold in the meantime, there would be no reason for Brumm’s announcement. He isn’t working with the TV team, meaning that the TV team is working on something that isn’t the upcoming film.

As popular as Bluey has become, there’s almost no way the show is completely done. It’s just a matter of when new episodes are actually produced and what form they take. There’s certainly a chance the show follows the time jump and centers on the child of a grown-up Bluey. There’s also a chance that a fourth season simply continues with the current timeline and either allows Bluey and Bingo to get a little older. At this point, recasting Bluey and Bingo seems out of the question, but that could obviously change.

What are you hoping to see from Bluey in the future? Let us know in the comments!