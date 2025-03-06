Cartoon Network’s Biggest Crossover is Now Streaming (And You Won’t Believe Who’s Back)

Jellystone! is an animated series that features Yogi Bear and his ursine brethren in a very new surreal setting but they are far from the only Cartoon Network characters to appear. Throughout the three seasons of the show, animation fans have witnessed Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Space Ghost, and too many other characters to count make an appearance. In the crossover special, Crisis on Infinite Mirths, classic characters from The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Ben 10, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, and more clash. Not only can you now watch this streaming but we have a list of which Cartoon Network characters return.

Jellystone!’s Crisis on Infinite Mirths is currently streaming on MAX, bringing back some of the biggest names that helped put the cable channel on the map. You can check out the monumental crossover by clicking here if you’re a subscriber and here is how MAX describes the earth-shattering event, “A rift in time and space sends unwanted characters from classic Cartoon Network shows into Jellystone.”

Who Returns For The Crisis on Infinite Mirths?

If you’re wondering which Cartoon Network characters, and their original voice actors, make a return thanks to Jellystone!, here’s a convenient list:

Johnny Bravo, Ace – Jeff Bennett

Blossom – Cathy Cavadini

Dee Dee – Kat Cressida

Buttercup – E.G. Daily

Mandy, Frankie – Grey DeLisle

Grim – Greg Eagles

Billy, Mogar – Richard Steven Horvitz

Mojo JoJo – Roger L. Jackson

Eduardo, Mayor of Townsville – Tom Kenny

Samurai Jack, Hector, Wilt – Phil Lamarr

Dexter, Cheese – Candi Milo

Major Glory – Rob Paulsen

Bubbles, Truffles – Tara Strong

Monkey, Dexter’s Computer – Frank Welker

If you’re wondering how the crossover takes place, it begins with Dexter of Dexter’s Lab fame sending Dee Dee to Jellystone! to get her out of his hair. Ironically enough, Billy from The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy arrives in a completely unrelated event as Grim opens a portal to send the annoying fixture away. For Mojo Jojo, the green-faced primate the Powerpuff Girls hit him so hard that he switches dimensions. Hilarious enough, the Townsville villain finds love in Jellystone.

How The Crisis Began

In 2024, Jellystone showrunner C.H. Greenblatt broke down his desire to smash these Cartoon Network universes together for the first time, “I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters. The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special.”

On top of the characters we listed above, the crossover is jam-packed with easter eggs and cutaway gags that feature quite a few Cartoon Network characters not seen for quite some time. Without going into spoiler territory, this is one to check out if you wanted to see classic figures from the cable network make a comeback.

Want to see what the future holds for Jellystone? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Hanna Barbera characters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.