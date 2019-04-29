Game of Thrones Fans Are Wondering How Wights Got So Fast

Spoilers for Game of Thrones below!

The Battle of Winterfell is well underway on Game of Thrones, and fans can’t help but notice how quickly things got intense. The battle started off with a bang, and the army of the dead is quickly descending on those who don’t suspect that the Wights are as strong as they are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, fans didn’t expect them to be as powerful as they are since they have been surprised by just how fast each of the Wights has been moving in the battle so far. Not only have they quickly slaughtered much of the army already, but it was not too long before the Wights pushed their way through.

They have been so fast that fans are completely unable to come to grips with how fast they are. Comparing them to everything from insects to the zombies of World War Z, fans are just losing their minds. Read on to find out what fans are saying about the faster, seemingly strong Wights and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

“Why Are We Doing This?”

The wights are running at them so dang fast and they don’t tire… this is a losing battle like why are we doing this. Them things are like ants! #DemThrones #GameofThrones — Lieutenant Trouble 🏁 (@ShaylaRacquel) April 29, 2019

WTF?

These white walkers are fast with the kills like wtf? #GamefThrones — Links (@TwoBear_) April 29, 2019

Like World War Z Zombies…

These white walkers move like World War Z zombies…way too fast #GamefThrones — sodapopandpunkrock (@sodapopandpunk) April 29, 2019

Too Much Like World War Z…

The wights look like the world war Z zombies! They’re soooo fast #GOT — Monica Rizzo (@moni_rizzo) April 29, 2019

“It’s Not Fair”

it’s not fair that white walkers get to move fast

like at least zombies walk like really slow — sassidy (@cassidy_downs) April 29, 2019

Since When?

since when are these white walkers so fucking fast — carol (@whiskydad_666) April 29, 2019

“Speed Has Me Shook”

The wights are too fast fammmmmm. The speed has me shook #gameofthrones — . (@FadziieMichelle) April 29, 2019

Are they Getting Stronger?