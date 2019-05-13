Game of Thrones Crashes HBO for Fifth Straight Week

It looks like Game of Thrones is batting 1.000 this season — at least when it comes to crashing the various HBO streaming platforms, that is. For the fifth straight week, fans are reporting widespread outages when trying to log on HBO Go and HBO Now to access the fifth episode of the show’s final season.

HBO has been recording record numbers for each of the episodes this season. The season premiere “Winterfell” recorded a record-breaking 11.76 million live viewers in the United States, something shattered two weeks later when “The Long Night” tallied north of 12 million.

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the service being down…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO (and its streaming platforms) beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Is your HBO service down or were you able to log on problem-free?

Yo…

yo is hbo’s website down WTF — Dylan Medina (@dylanin2018lul) May 13, 2019

Bad Omens

Ok our HBO GO is down. That’s a bad sign I guess — GOT hates Daenerys (@MultiFanTVMovMs) May 13, 2019

Garbage

And @HBO now is down, how could there be more people watching this garbage this week? — Peter Oliphant (@peteroliphant2) May 13, 2019

Anyone?

Is @hbo go down for everyone else? — Shot My Shot (@Popalop718) May 13, 2019

Wow…

HBO NOW really is down wow — loni (@jakegylles) May 13, 2019

Everything’s Gonna Be Ok

So the HBO app is down. 🙂 — ADOBO AHAI 🔥 (@lightterminal) May 13, 2019

Tears