The Game of Thrones Death We’ve Been Waiting for Has Finally Happened

While a lot of this season of Game of Thrones has been marked by deaths that fans never wanted to see, like Jorah Mormont and Missandei, this week’s edition of the popular fantasy series turned that trend around. One of the most hated characters on the entire show finally got what was coming to them. It was certainly overdue, but most fans will agree it was definitely worth the wait.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since he arrived on the show, Euron Greyjoy has been a thorn in the side of fans, as well as the heroes of the series. He aligned himself with Cersei almost immediately, and his treatment of the other Greyjoys has everyone hating him within minutes. Well fortunately we won’t be hearing much more from him any time soon. During Sunday night’s new episode, Euron Greyjoy was killed in battle.

What made the death of Euron even sweeter was that it came at the hands of Jaime Lannister. The two men have both fought for the affection and adoration of Cersei, but Jaime has become a better man over the course of the series. No longer one of Game of Thrones’ biggest villains, Jaime has moved high into the heroes rankings in the eyes of the show’s fans. Killing Euron will only make people love him more.

However, this action wasn’t without consequence. Jaime was seriously injured during his fight with Euron. He came out on top at the end, but he still lost quite a bit, and that could come back around to bite him before all is said and done.

Did you see Euron’s wild death coming? How do you think Game of Thrones will end? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!