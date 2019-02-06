‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: First Look Photos Released

HBO has released new photos from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The photos include most of the show’s primary cast, including Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Conleth Hill as Varys, and Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth.

Who do you think will sit on the Iron Throne when all is said and done? Will what’s left of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros unite against the Night King and the White Walkers’ invasion, or will the entire continent be covered in endless winter? Let us what you think in the comments!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14h.

