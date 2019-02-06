TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: First Look Photos Released

HBO has released new photos from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.The photos include […]

HBO has released new photos from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The photos include most of the show’s primary cast, including Kit Harrington as Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly, Conleth Hill as Varys, and Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth.

Keep reading to see all of the photos.

Who do you think will sit on the Iron Throne when all is said and done? Will what’s left of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros unite against the Night King and the White Walkers’ invasion, or will the entire continent be covered in endless winter? Let us what you think in the comments!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14h.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow; Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

 

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

 

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

 

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

 

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

 

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

 

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow

 

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

 

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

 

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

 

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

 

Conleth Hill as Varys

 

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

 

