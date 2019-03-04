‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: New Photos Released

HBO has released new photos from the final season of Game of Thrones.

Released via Entertainment Weekly one photo shows Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) astride a horse. The other features Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).

The photos accompanied 16 EW covers featuring the Game of Thrones cast and an interview in which showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff discuss what fans should expect from the highly-anticipated series finale.

“When something has been sitting with you for so long, you have such a specific sense of the way each moment should play and feel,” Weiss says. “Not just in terms of ‘this shot or that shot,’ though sometimes it’s that as well. So it’s not really fair to ask somebody else to get that right. We’d be lurking over their shoulder every take driving them crazy making it hard for them to do their job. If we’re going to drive anybody crazy it might as well be ourselves.

“We want people to love it. It matters a lot to us. We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. I’m hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it’s like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?’”

Benioff added, “From the beginning we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th.

