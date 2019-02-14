You Can Attend the Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere with Emilia Clarke for a Good Cause

The countdown has officially begun for the premiere of Game of Thrones‘ final season, and series star Emilia Clarke is helping one fan celebrate in style.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, recently launched a new charity campaign through Omaze. The contest will allow one winner and a guest to attend the New York premiere for Thrones‘ final season, as well as the event’s after-party.

The winner of the campaign will be pinned as Clarke’s “honorary Hand of the Queen” at the premiere, and will be given a chance to walk the event’s red carpet. Afterwards, they’ll be able to share a toast with Clarke at the event’s after-party, and “take countless selfies of this night to remember”. Flights and hotel will be covered.

Donations from the campaign will be distributed through the Charities Aid Foundation of America to organizations that help young adults recover from the impact of major medical trauma.

To kick off the campaign, Clarke appeared in a delightful video for Omaze, where she highlighted the contest and handed out high school superlatives to her Game of Thrones castmates. If you’ve ever wondered which cast member Clarke thinks has the best Instagram account, or who was “Most Likely to Have Insisted Doing a Nude Scene”, now is your chance to find out.

If you want a chance to attend the Game of Thrones premiere with Clarke, you can enter to win here. $10 will equal 100 entries into the contest, with higher donation tiers offering everything from a limited edition t-shirt to Thrones Funko Pops, prints, and even an Astrolabe signed by Clarke. The contest will be open until March 20th.

Will you be entering this Omaze contest for a chance to hang out with Clarke at the Game of Thrones premiere? And just how hyped are you for the show’s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th on HBO.