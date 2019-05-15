Game of Thrones Series Finale First Look Photos Revealed

No matter what your thoughts were on last Sunday’s controversial episode of Game of Thrones, every fan of the celebrated HBO series is in the same boat heading into this weekend. The show’s very last episode is finally upon us, meaning that we will all have to bid goodbye to one of the biggest pop culture moments of the generation. It’s a bittersweet time, and HBO is releasing the first look photos from the series finale to remind that it is, in fact, really ending.

Usually when the network unveils these photos in the middle of the week, there is an entire collection to browse through. There will normally be half-a-dozen to 10 cryptic images from the upcoming episode to dissect and talk about. However, heading into this finale on Sunday, the network shared just two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only two photos from the upcoming series finale will help tide us over through the week, and they only offer glimpses at two franchise characters.

The first photo was already revealed in the promo for the finale, and it features the final turn for Daenerys Targaryen. Emilia Clarke‘s character stands over an entire army like a dictator, mirroring the villainous turn she took in last week’s penultimate episode, “The Bells.”

The second image simply shows Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, looking shocked at a sight he sees before him. There’s no telling what that could be, but odds are Dany had something to do with it.

These photos aren’t much, but we don’t really need anything to hook us at this point. Whether we loved the last episode, or totally hated it, we’re all tuning in to see how it ends on Sunday night.

Are you looking forward to the Game of Thrones finale? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!