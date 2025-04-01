Netflix’s Best New Comedy Series Finally Confirms Season 2 Release Date

After a stellar debut last year, the best new comedy series on Netflix is finally set return for its sophomore season. It should come as no surprise to anyone that watched it that the series we’re talking about here is Tires, the workplace comedy about car mechanics from Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and McKeever. The six-episode first season was an instant win for Netflix, especially with its ultra-low budget, and a second season had been ordered before the first even aired.

On Tuesday, Netflix used a clip from the series to officially reveal when Tires will be back with new episodes. The clip sees lead characters Will (Gerben) and Shane (Gillis) bickering about money, sunglasses, and Boscov’s. At the end of the clip, Netflix announces that Tires will return for Season on June 5th. You can check out the full clip in the video below!

Something very intriguing about Netflix’s announcement of the Tires return is that there has been no word about the episode count of Season 2. The first season was a very short six episodes, all of which came in at under 30 minutes. Given the success of Season 1, and the roster of guest stars set to appear, it seems like a sure thing Tires will have an even longer second installment. Some rumblings online suggest that Season 2 will actually consist of 12 episodes, doubling the size of Season 1.

The cast list has grown in a big way heading into Season 2, with Thomas Haden Church leading a big lineup of guest stars. The Oscar-nominated actor is set to play Shane’s father in Season 2.

Other guest stars set for Tires Season 2 include Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn, Blue Collar Comedy Tour staple Ron White, beloved comedian Jon Lovitz, Ginny & Georgia‘s Veronika Slowikowska, and stand-up comic Steph Tolven. Andrew Schulz will reprise his guest starring role from Season 1.

According to the logline from Netflix, Season 2 of Tires will see “Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.” You can read the official series synopsis below.

“Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).”

Are you looking forward to watching more Tires when the series returns in June? Let us know in the comments!