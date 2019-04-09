Shake Shack Debuts ‘Game of Thrones’ Secret Menu Item With One Catch

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season on HBO on Sunday night, but it isn’t just winter that’s coming for fans of the fantasy series. Dinner is coming, at least for those choosing to dine at the popular burger chain Shake Shack. The restaurant’s Manhattan location is serving up a special, secret Game of Thrones menu — with a catch.

As reported by People, Shake Shack is offering two limited-time-only menu items to celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones: the spicy Dracarys Burger and a much cooler Dragonglass milkshake. It’s the culinary equivalent of fire and ice, a spicy burger and an icy milkshake. The burger is a double cheeseburger with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, and the restaurant’s signature fiery Shack Sauce while the shake is a blend of mint and white chocolate custard sprinkled with “Dragonglass shards” made of toffee. The burger costs $7.99 and will be available through April 21 while the shake is $6.49 and available through May 19.

Delicious-sounding? Absolutely. But here’s the catch: you have to order the Dracarys Burger and the Dragonglass Shake in Valyrian, a fictional language spoken on Game of Thrones. That’s right, if you want to order either of these special menu items, you’re going to have to bust out a different language but fortunately Shake Shack has you covered. There’s a translation guide at the counter to help you out, which is good because “Drakaro Parkliapos” might be a little difficult to pronounce otherwise.

Shake Shack’s offerings are just the latest, food-related tie-in for Game of Thrones‘ final season. On Monday, special Oreo cookies made to celebrate the season went on sale. Those Oreos featured special, limited edition Game of Thrones all black packaging while the cookies themselves are stamped with House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark, and The Night King designs. Bud Light also got in on the larger “#ForTheThrone” campaign with their Super Bowl ad this year turning into a stealth Game of Throne promotion when The Mountain, in his resurrected role as Cersei’s undead “champion” and personal guard took out Bud Light King before Daenerys Targaryen’s most fearsome dragon, Drogon, arrived, literally killing the “Dilly Dilly” crowd with fire.

As for the Dracarys Burger, there’s one more catch when it comes to getting one. Once you’ve mastered Valyrian to order it, you’ll have to go to New York to get it. The special Game of Thrones menu is only available at Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park location.

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season debuts on April 14th on HBO.