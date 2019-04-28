What Time Does Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Air?

The pop culture world is already taking audiences on quite the roller coaster this weekend with Avengers: Endgame, but it’s safe to say that some emotionally-harrowing battles are still in store. Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season continues tonight, and here’s what you need to know about how to tune in.

The third episode of Thrones‘ final season is expected to air tonight, April 28th, at 9/8c on HBO. If you’re unable to tune into the episode live, it will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Go and HBO Now, and will be available on demand on Monday, April 29th.

The episode is expected to follow the highly-anticipated “Battle of Winterfell”, as most of the show’s surviving characters fight against the Night King and his army.

“This is the dread coming to your door.” writer and producer Bryan Cogman recently explained. “The White Walkers and the Night King are the end personified. Whatever that means to you, that’s what you’re going to see next week.”

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell, and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman added. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do. We determined pretty early on that we would explore this idea of, “What would you do if you thought it was your last night on Earth?” It felt appropriate, and even necessary, at this stage in the game — no pun intended.”

And while it’s unclear exactly how the ensuing battle will play out, it sounds like bringing the sequence to life took quite a toll on some cast members.

“Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is.” Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop. You can’t get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there’s so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry.”

“It was the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones,” Ian Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, added. “A real test, really miserable. You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you’re still so spent you can’t really do anything, and then you’re back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f—ked bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the Thrones world.”

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

