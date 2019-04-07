‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Kit Harington

Kit Harington is making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight and he managed to get help from a few Game of Thrones stars right out of the gates. As he was going along with his opening monologue, staged audience members began bugging the host for whatever Game of Thrones spoilers they could get their hands on. It was then that both Emilia Clarke and John Bradley West stood up, bugging Harington for the same things. After he thought he was in the clear, Rose Leslie — Harington’s wife and fellow Game of Throne star — asked the star what the couple would do for money once the show ends.

While Clarke joked about the fiery sex scene between the two in the sixth season, West confronted Harington on whether the two would hang out with each other once the show wraps it legendary run later this summer. Not just that, but Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson even dressed up as the Night King.

As the norm with even television, little has yet to be unveiled about the final season of Game of Thrones. Even though the production has kept everything tight-lipped, series co-showrunner David Benioff previously revealed he wouldn’t want to work on a show with any other cast and crew.

“If you’re going to spend 10 years working on one show, you better really love the people you work with, because you’re spending a sh—load of time away from your family and friends,” said Benioff. “You always put everything into it. So to spend time on a show that people respond to all over the world, it’s incredibly gratifying. You have these characters you love and you can come up with ideas for them, and a few months later these incredible actors will be saying those things. That’s such a rare gift.”

Games of Thrones returns for its final eighth season on HBO April 14th at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Who do you think gets the Iron Throne? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

