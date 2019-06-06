Game of Thrones: Watch Kit Harington Gag After Kissing Emilia Clarke

The final season of Game of Thrones was an emotional experience for many fans, especially with the tragic endings for many beloved characters. While a lot of people lashed out at the seemingly drastic changes to characters on the HBO TV show, many were still enthralled by the dramatic arcs from the Starks, the Lannisters, and Daenerys Targaryen as they all vied over the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.

One of the most important storylines came from the tragic romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys as they grappled with the revelation of their familial relationship, with Dany being Jon’s aunt by blood. Even the actors couldn’t shake that knowledge in their scenes, apparently, as new footage of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke kissing has a somewhat incestuous (and hilarious) undertone. Watch the clip above!

The end of Game of Thrones has proven to be a bittersweet experience for everyone involved, especially stars Clarke and Harington.

Clarke herself recently spoke with Regina Hall as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she opened up about having to deal with the series ending and having to move on in her career.

“Having it come to its completion feels utterly surreal. So much life has happened in the 10 years that I’ve been on the show. I’ve grown into a woman. I was 23. It’s been almost a year in post, and it’s taken me that long to come to terms with it. Where are my dragons? That famous line. Where the hell are they? It felt deeply emotional,” she explained.

For Jon Snow actor Harington, the actor has spoken at length about how he thought the finale would prove divisive among fans.

“I think it’s going to divide,” he said to Entertainment Weekly. “But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”

Harington went on to explain that the show has made a routine out of subverting expectations, especially when it comes to the female characters.

“And that’s what Thrones has always done,” he said. “You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”

Fans can now watch the entire series of Game of Thrones on HBO.