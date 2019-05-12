Game of Thrones: Will Daenerys Die?

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones is almost upon us, and if history has taught us anything, fans can expect some heavy losses. No one is safe in Westeros anymore, and everyone is betting on who will live and who will die. One character who has seemed indestructible in the past is Daenerys Targaryen, but now that the Mother of Dragons has lost two of her “children” and much of her army, she’s much more vulnerable. Her chances of taking the Iron Throne are still extremely possible, but not as good as they seemed in the past. The big question now: if she dies, how will it happen?

There’s always the chance that Cersei Lannister could win The Last War and remain queen, but that seems unlikely. Of course, anything is possible on Game of Thrones, but we’re willing to bet Cersei isn’t going to make it out of King’s Landing alive. Most people assume Arya Stark is currently on her way to King’s Landing to kill Cersei, but what if she’s actually heading to kill a different queen?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jon Snow revealed the truth about his parentage to his sisters (uh, cousins) last week, and despite promising to keep it secret, Sansa didn’t hesitate to share the news with Tyrion Lannister. As Arya said earlier in the season, Sansa is the smartest person she knows. Last season, she also made it clear that she is Sansa’s executioner. Could Sansa have passed the death sentence once again?

Another clue to the “Arya kills (or tries to kill) Daenerys” theory is that the last episode saw Arya on her way to King’s Landing, claiming she had no intention of returning to Winterfell. After all she went through, why would she assume she’d never go home again? If she does plan to kill Daenerys, she probably knows Jon won’t be too forgiving. There could easily be other explanations for her statement, but we’re not ruling this out as a possibility.

Do you think Daenerys will survive Game of Thrones? If not, will Arya be the one to kill her? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!