‘Games of Thrones’ Star Pleads With Fans to Stop Buying Huskies Just Because They Resemble Direwolves

Following its debut in 2011, Game of Thrones has gone on to be one of the biggest pop cultural phenomenons of the decade, captivating millions of fans around the globe. These fans have shown their devotion to the series in a number of ways, from dressing up as their favorite characters at conventions to getting Westeros-inspired tattoos, or even bringing an animal into their lives to honor the spirit of the series. Despite these fans having the best intentions, some viewers who purchase huskies only due to their resemblance to the show’s direwolves end up donating the animals to shelters upon realizing how difficult it is to care from them. Star Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn in the series, shared his plea to fans that huskies should only be adopted under careful consideration.

“If you’re a fan of the show, you’re also likely to be a fan of the direwolves. Sadly, their popularity has sparked an alarming trend. More and more huskies are being bred and bought because of their resemblance to direwolves. I’m here today to urge you not to give into this temptation,” Flynn shared in a video for PETA. “While people may have good intentions, acquiring dogs on a whim has dire consequences. Animal shelters around the world are reporting a surge in the number of abandoned huskies because the casual acquirer, drawn to the dog’s appearance, failed to take into consideration the amount of time, patience, and money required to care for these animals properly.”

While it’s difficult to confirm there is a direct connection between the show’s popularity and the increase in huskies being dropped off at shelters, one report from Department of Animal Services released last November noted that some shelters have seen the number of impounded huskies triple since 2013.

Animal Services Chief Jaclyn Schart pointed out that, while the dogs are adorable as puppies, not all owners are prepared for their adult attitudes.

“They’re very cute as puppies, but then they grow up to become huskies and they’re hyper active,” Schart pointed out. “Then the adopter brings them back.”

“With shelters already bursting at the seams with homeless animals, some of these huskies, like so many other wonderful dogs, will have to be euthanized because there are simply too many of them and too few homes,” Flynn detailed. “Breeding contributes to a very urgent animal overpopulation crisis. One that can be remedied by refusing to buy from breeders or pet shops.”

However, the actor didn’t try to prevent fans from bringing canine companions into their homes entirely, merely asked them to reconsider why they would expand their family and the ways in which they did so.

“If you have carefully considered bringing a four-legged companion into your family, you can save a life by adopting a dog — or preferably two so they can keep each other company — from your local animal shelter,” Flynn asked.

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on April 14th.

