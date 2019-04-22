‘Game of Thrones’ Fan’s Viral Tweet Defends Ayra’s Sex Scene as “Most Empowering Consensual Interaction in the Whole Show”

The second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season gave fans a major (thrill? shock?) as Arya Stark had sex with her longtime friend and crush Gendry, on the night before the “Battle of Winterfell” pits the houses of Westeros (sans Cersei) against the undead forces of the Night’s King. Naturally, seeing the youngest Stark daughter all grown up and doing the deed provoked a pretty big reaction from fans – and one reaction has broken out to lead the pack!

After seeing how many fans were embarrassed or disgusted by Arya having sex, one Game of Thrones fan (@Karnythia) felt the need to clapback with this little insight about how Arya’s tryst fits into the larger tradition of Game of Thrones sex scenes:

Arya is 18, in full control and making a choice. She’s having probably the least weird, and most empowering consensual interaction in the whole show. Ever. EVER — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) April 22, 2019

If you want a little more evidence of what @Karnythia is arguing, the thread goes full into the issue. Here are some of the more choice quotes she posted:

“She went with a guy she always liked, who has a little experience, a body she likes looking at, isn’t 8 million years older, isn’t cruel, isn’t weird in some horrifying way, he’s never even been dead. It’s amazing.”

“And he’s not remotely in her gene pool. NOT EVEN CLOSE. She did great. Amazing. I’m so proud of her. She made the best choice for herself and on her own terms. I mean a bath might have been good, but I guess this is enough.”

“… Making sure she didn’t die a virgin might be the most normal thing Arya has done in years. YEARS.”

“….is this where I tell a bunch of you that teenagers have sex & that your teenagers are either thinking about it or having it even if you have no idea? Because…Arya’s puberty played out on the road and while she learned to be no one. She grew up on screen.”

As is also pointed out: the last time we saw a fully consensual and healthy (read: non-incestuous) sexual relationship for a main character on Game of Thrones was Jon Snow and Ygritte – and that was all the way back in season 3! It just goes to show you: this series has truly warped fans’ senses of what is appropriate or not, sexually. Jon Snow bedding his aunt Dany doesn’t make us bat an eye (a lot of us even swooned!); but Arya making a move on her boy-crush? “Icky.”

Though to be honest, I personally had to cover my eyes for the Arya/Gendry love connection scene. My eyes would never be able to unsee that…

What did you think of last night’s episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

