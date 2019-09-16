Game of Thrones Is Already Dominating the Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones‘ final season will forever live infamy, as one of the most divisive final runs of a hit TV show, ever. But the dust hasn’t fully settled yet, as Game of Thrones season 8 has wracked up a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations.

We recently reported that Game of Thrones most controversial final season episode, “The Long Night”, has already earned several Emmy wins, while the show itself has wracked up even more awards for additional episodes.

The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held over the weekend, and the biggest point of competition has been analysts tracking which prestige network is stacking up the most Emmys, HBO or Netflix. As you can see above, the count currently stands at HBO taking the lead, thanks to Game of Thrones:

In terms of individual programs: HBO has already snagged a whopping 17 awards, thanks to the two-punch combo of both Game of Thrones and Chernobyl. That’s one helluva good start for HBO during this latest awards season – and will only add plenty of fuel to the fires of Game of Thrones hate burning all over the Internet.

While we’re still trying to get clear of the fallout over Game of Thrones season 8, the franchise has already begun heading toward some greener pastures. A Game of Thrones prequel series about the ancient world of Westeros, before the Andal Invasion that occurred several millennia before the events of GoT. If that wasn’t enough, we also recently learned that a second Game of Thrones prequel called Fire & Blood has been greenlit by HBO. It will chronicle the history of the Targaryen family, 300 years before Game of thrones unfolded. And according to series creator George R.R. Martin, that’s not all:

“Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin’s shared on his blog in May. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

The Game of Thrones prequels are currently in production at HBO.