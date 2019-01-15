‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Trailer With Real Footage Is Coming

Game of Thrones is about to rule over 2019 when it debuts its final season on HBO, and now fans have even more reason to be excited about winter’s return this spring!

We’ve seen some ominous teasers for season 8 – including the most recent one revealing the official final season premiere date. Now we’re learning that there will actually be a another full trailer for Game of Thrones season 8 coming – one that will actually reveal new footage!

Speaking with EW, GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed that a full trailer is indeed going to drop – even if they would’ve preferred to skip that kind of reveal:

“I wish there were no trailers,” Weiss said. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.’”

However, the two showrunners recognize what the unbending law of the entertainment industry are all about, and acknowledge that they must adhere to them and give the people what they want, instead of possibly holding back the goods:

“We won’t though. Because then we went and saw Ready Player One with our kids and they played the Westworld trailer and it looked great. And we’re like, ‘Ah, we should do that.’”

2019 is an interesting year in the fact that on both the big and small screens there are projects that are so highly-anticipated that the audience would undoubtedly still show up, even if there was little to no advertising or promotion. Game of Thrones’ final season is no doubt the biggest event in TV this year, while Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is the main event on the movie side.

According to the makers of Avengers: Endgame, the solution to circumventing the need for trailers vs. the need for secrecy is all about careful selection: apparently, all of the Endgame trailers will be drawn from the first 15 minutes of the movie. Hopefully Game of Thrones will be taking a similar approach, otherwise Weiss and Benioff and HBo could quickly find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum, with the Game of Thrones fandom flipping out that trailers revealed too much. Every single media outlet (including yours truly) will be scrutinizing every sing frame of new GoT footage for clues as to how the final battle for Westeros will turn out. Hell, trying to predict who ends up on the Iron Throne is probably going to be one of the biggest betting events in Vegas this year…

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th, on HBO.