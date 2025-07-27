Gen V Confirms How Season 2 Will Pay Tribute to the Late Chance Perdomo

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas told Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 of The Boys spinoff series was prioritized around paying tribute to the late Chance Perdomo, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident on March 30th, 2024, at the age of 27. In Gen V Season 1, Perdomo played Andre Anderson, one of the leads in an ensemble of young actors starring as the next generation of Supes attending Godolkin University. Following Perdomo’s death, producers made an official announcement that they would not be recasting his role on the series and would instead “recraft our Season 2 storylines” to “honor Chance and his legacy.” Fazekas told the outlet she was “proud” of how they were able to pay tribute to Chance and his character in the new season.

“[That was] probably the No. 1 thing we wanted to do,” Fazekas said. “Just watching the show and watching even just the trailer for it … we did it so long ago, and I remember being in the writers’ room and talking about how important it was to honor him. And then when you watch the show, he exists throughout the entire season. It was, in many ways, about Andre and about Chance. And, yeah, I’m very proud of that actually.”

Gen V Season 1 ended with Andre, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) waking up imprisoned together in a mysterious location following a brutal massacre at Godolkin and a confrontation that ended with the arrival of Homelander (Antony Starr). The new Gen V Season 2 trailer, released at SDCC, shows Andre’s dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), either searching for his missing son or seeking revenge for his death, as he says, “For Andre,” at one point in the new footage.

During the Gen V panel at SDCC, Fazekas explained how the second season will tie into The Boys, as Season 2 is set after the events of The Boys Season 4 finale. “The shows talk to each other,” Fazekas said (via Deadline). “So, Season 4 of The Boys sets up Season 2 of Gen V. So now, Homelander has taken over America. Now, we get to see what that looks like — what that looks like [for] the country, what that looks like at the school, and then what the resistance is going to start looking like.”

The Gen V Season 2 trailer revealed a couple of big cameos from The Boys, including Erin Moriarty’s Annie January/Starlight. Annie seeks out Marie and tells her that she needs her to return to Godolkin University (seemingly after Marie and her friends sans Andre have been released from their Supe prison, aka, Vought’s Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center Emma name-drops in the trailer) to stop a mysterious research program called Project Odessa. The Boys creator Eric Kripke also confirmed that Gen V Season 2 “nicely tees up” the fifth and final season of the mothership series.

The official description for Gen V Season 2 reads: “In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V season 2 will stream its first three episodes on Prime Video on September 17th, followed by weekly episode releases through the season finale on October 22nd. Gen V Season 1 and the first four seasons of The Boys are available to stream now on Prime Video.