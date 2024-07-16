Gen V Season 2 Teased Ahead of The Boys Finale

Class is back in session. That’s directly from the official social media platforms of Gen V, the first live-action spinoff of The Boys. Late Monday night, the Prime Video marketing team shared an image of series lead Jaz Sinclair donning a Godolkin crew neck, suggesting that filming on the show’s second season has kicked off.

The show was initially supposed to begin filming earlier this year, but was delayed due to the death of Chance Perdomo as a result of a motorcycle accident. Perdomo’s death is something the show will directly address in its second season according to The Boys creator Eric Kripke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/genv/status/1813021473944268937

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family,” Kripke shared with TVLine last month. “We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

Will other spinoffs of The Boys happen?

Even though The Boys proper is ending with its fifth season, Kripke has said he hopes the franchise continues to grow as spinoffs explore other parts of the universe.

“I think they can and should continue. The Boys story is about Butcher and Homelander and these two planets crashing into each other and this particular story doesn’t work without both of them. And you can only keep that going for so long,” Kripke explained to Variety. “So what I would say is, this particular story is ending, the Butcher-Homelander is ending. But there can be other stories and other corners of the universe. And hopefully, it’s vibrant and perverted enough to allow for those stories. So hopefully, Gen V continues, hopefully, a couple other things we have in development continue.”

Gen V‘s the only one that’s been given an actual order, with The Boys: Mexico currently in the earliest stages of development with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal attached to produce.

The first season of Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video while the second season has yet to set a release date. All four seasons of The Boys will be available to stream in their entirety on the same service this week with the release of the Season Four finale.