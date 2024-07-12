Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Gets Major Update

For two seasons, Ginny & Georgia has ruled the Netflix charts and the public conversation, with its soapy developments being something that fans needed to see to believe. The dramedy was already renewed for two more seasons in early 2023 — and we finally have some details about how those new episodes are coming together. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Ginny & Georgia‘s Nathan Mitchell teased that Season 3 of the series is “bonkers”, and that we might have to wait a little bit longer for the show to begin production on Season 4.

“I wish I could tell you, I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Mitchell revealed. “What I can say is season 3 is going to be bonkers! I have some great tea that I’m not allowed to spill. But they’re going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise It’s a great season that G&G has in store for everyone, and I can’t wait for them to see it.”

“We’re going to take some time [after season 3],” Mitchell, who also plays Black Noir on Prime Video’s The Boys, added. “Luckily, I think The Boys is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up [Ginny & Georgia] season 3 by the time [we start The Boys season 5]. Then we’ll take some time, and then next year, we’ll get into it.”

What Is Ginny & Georgia About?

Ginny & Georgia follows Ginny Miller, a fifteen-year-old who is more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, Georgia, in the fictional New England town of Wellsbury where Georgia decides to settle down with her daughter Ginny and son Austin to give them a better life than she had. The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonio Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark.

“You know what’s great? Netflix was really — I don’t want to say hands off — they were really trusting of us with the story this season,” creator Sarah Lampert explained in a 2023 interview with Deadline. “Which was wonderful because we got to explore different modes, like episode eight and nine and the Tarantino-esque format of that, doing weird things, and the whole plot of Season 2. My favorite thing about the show is that it is always evolving and changing, and because we touch on so many different tones within the show, we really get to sink into whichever tone we want to at the moment. So there’s a lot of freedom there. I love surprising people, so I hope that that cliffhanger at the end of Episode 10 Season 2 was a big surprise, that’s what we were going for. That being said, no, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”