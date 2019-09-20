Netflix Ending GLOW With Season 4

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have provided Netflix with a bonafide critical hit over the last couple of years. GLOW, starring Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, and Marc Maron, has received quite a bit of praise throughout its first three seasons, including 15 total Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nods. However, it looks like the ride is going to be ending sooner than fans of the series had hoped. Following its successful third installment earlier this year, GLOW has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Netflix made the announcement of GLOW‘s renewal/ending on Friday morning, tweeting out a video of clips from throughout the first three seasons of the series. The end of the minute-long video brought up the words, “Feel the GLOW one last time,” nodding that things were coming to an end.

The tweet containing the video further confirmed the news. “GLOW has been renewed for a fourth and final season!” You can watch the announcement video below!

#Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/nI0OjJNjR1 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 20, 2019

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will return for the final season as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley also executive produce.

In addition to its three leads, GLOW stars Britt Baron, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Ellen Wong, and Chris Lowell. Geena Davis joined the cast for six episodes in Season 3, taking on the role of Sandy Devereaux St. Clair.

“Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling,” reads the official synopsis of GLOW. “In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.”

The first three seasons of GLOW are available to stream on Netflix.