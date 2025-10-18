God of War TV Series May Make a Controversial Change from the Games

The upcoming God of War TV series may be making some controversial changes to the games. God of War is one of PlayStation’s most prestigious franchises out there and is next in line for an adaptation. The Last of Us has made video game adaptations the next great idea in Hollywood, prompting just about every notable gaming IP the opportunity to be mined for a movie or TV show. The success of the series has prompted PlayStation to move forward on adapting other games such as the Horizon series and now God of War. The latter is something fans are very protective over, so fans are a bit nervous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The God of War TV series has already made some divisive choices, such as choosing to start in the Nordic era of the franchise. In 2018, the franchise was soft-rebooted by placing Kratos in a new setting with new characters, a son, and a completely different style of gameplay. It was a huge success and although it was sort of a new entry point to the franchise, it works best if you have the full context of Kratos’ journey from the original trilogy. With the show seemingly sidestepping that, some fans are worried about if those who only watch the show can get the most fulfilling experience.

God of War TV Series May Have a Ton of Sex and Nudity

god of war

Now, there may be another somewhat controversial aspect. DanielRPK, a leaker in the film industry, has posted a casting call for something that appears to be God of War. All of the names in the project have been changed to maintain secrecy, but if you read between the lines, it feels pretty obvious that it’s God of War. The casting call appears to be looking for actors to play Kratos, Atreus, Odin, Freya, and Baldur, but there’s an interesting pattern emerging in the descriptions of the characters.

The descriptions for the characters that appear to describe Kratos, Freya, and Baldur all require the actors to be comfortable with nudity, and the latter two specifically mention that they may have to participate in simulated sex acts. All of this seems to indicate a more sexually charged vision for Amazon’s God of War TV series, potentially more in line with something like Game of Thrones. It’s unclear if we are going to see full frontal nudity for Kratos, but that certainly appears to be at least on the table based on these descriptions.

The original God of War trilogy was pretty sexual, even including mini-games where Kratos could have sex, but the more recent games strayed away from that. There was a greater focus on a more mature, nuanced story rather than excessive violence and sex just for the sake of being edgy. Freya is also completely isolated when players meet her in God of War (2018), and never has sex on-screen in the games, nor does Baldur.

All of this suggests a direction that strays away from the game, but these may fill in the gaps before the games or show scenes that the games couldn’t because you never leave Kratos or Atreus’ POV. This report also claims that shooting is expected to begin in March 2026, so the show will likely premiere in 2027.

Of course, take everything with a grain of salt here, as things are always subject to change. Either way, if this casting call is real, it does seem like the new God of War TV series will have a more sexually charged direction than the two most recent games. It’s also expected that a new God of War game is in active development and could take the series to Egypt, a concept that was explored before the Nordic era of the franchise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!