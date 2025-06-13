The Witcher Writer Reportedly Joins Amazon’s God of War TV Series

It’s been a few years since Amazon Prime Video first shared its plans to create a TV series based on God of War. Since then, the project has been in development with relatively few major updates. The show is reportedly already picked up for two seasons, and writing is well underway. And now, it appears the God of War writers’ room has picked up another big name. According to new intel, a writer and producer who previously worked on the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher has joined the team.

Last month, Netflix announced that is has officially cancelled its The Witcher series. Between falling viewer numbers and recasting its main character, this news isn’t especially surprising. But it does mean that the writers involved with the long-running adaptation are now ready to take on new projects. According to Entertainment news source @RedanianIntel on X, former The Witcher writer Tania Lotia has now joined the God of War adaptation team.

The Witcher writers are moving on



Tania Lotia (The Witcher, Invincible) has joined the writing team of Amazon's live-action adaptation of God of War pic.twitter.com/iNsooYUXgR — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) June 13, 2025

Redanian Intelligence is generally considered a pretty reliable source of leaks and info. That said, this news has yet to be shared by other outlets, so it’s not 100% confirmed that Lotia is affiliated with the project. However, the timing and type of project certainly would make sense. Lotia served as both a writer and producer for The Witcher since 2023 and has also been involved in the Critical Role TV series project, Mighty Nein. So, a video game adaptation project is certainly in her wheelhouse. If this rumor proves accurate, it’s likely we’ll hear a more official announcement about Lotia’s involvement with the project in the near future.

God of War TV Series Likely Still a Ways Off

If this news proves true, Lotia is one of a few new hires involved with the God of War adaptation. Last year, several of the names originally attached to the project, including former showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, departed. At that point, the project was rumored to more or less get a total reset, moving in a different creative direction. Though some of the original writers remained involved, a new showrunner was tapped to lead the project.

God of war in its original video game form

Currently, the series is being led by former Battlestar Galactica showrunner, Ronald D. Moore. In an interview earlier this year, he shared that the project is going well. Despite that, we still haven’t received much information about the show. The God of War adaptation doesn’t have a release window from Amazon, and there’s been no major casting news, either.

A new writer reportedly stepping aboard signals that the project is likely still making progress. Even so, it may well be a while before we see the God of War live adaptation on our screens. It has already been in the works for three years, but with that “reset” late last year, it’s unclear how much progress has been made on the series in its new iteration. Hopefully, moves like this behind the scenes mean Amazon could be ready to share more details about the series soon.