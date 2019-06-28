This Golden Girls and Disney Princess Mash-Up Art Is the Best Thing You’ll See This Week

Disney has had quite a year this year at the box office, but even with live-action adaptations like Aladdin and Lion King hitting the box office along with Pixar hits like Toy Story 4, we’ll bet you haven’t seen Disney represented in quite this way. If you’re talking about favorite screen icons, you have to also talk about The Golden Girls, which has risen to popularity once again thanks to being available on Hulu and clips on YouTube, putting the sharp humor and delightful cast back in the spotlight. Now Disney and The Golden Girls have been combined by artist Alicia Herber, and the results are delightful (via BuzzFeed).

Herber has taken classic scenes and shots from Disney films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, Mulan, Pocahontas, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, and The Little Mermaid and given them Golden Girl makeovers. The combinations are hilarious and will surely bring a smile to your face, depicting Sophia (Estelle Getty), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Rose (Betty White) as your favorite Disney Princesses.

The Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1982 and starred the four women as friends who live together and have often hilarious adventures, either with each other or a host of great supporting characters like Sophia’s Uncle Angelo and Dorothy’s ex-husband Stan. The show would also spawn a spinoff titled The Golden Palace, but Arthur did not return for that series, though she did guest star in two episodes.

For more from Herber, you can head to her Instagram page and her official website, and you can hit the next slide to see the amazing Golden Girls and Disney Princess combinations she came up with!

Dorothy and Sophia as Aladdin And Jasmine

This first one depicts the adorable mother-daughter duo as the two leads of Aladdin. Dorothy is wearing Aladdin’s Prince ALi getup (and looking rather not so pleased about it) while Sophia is delighted as Jasmine and is spreading her arms wide while she has the time of her life.

Rose as Cinderella

Next up is Rose, who looks truly enchanting as Cinderella, and that smile is pretty infectious. Granted, she’s probably going to tell someone at the ball a St. Olaf story, but who knows, perhaps it will actually make sense…yeah, it probably won’t.

Blanche as Belle

Few are as prepared for a formal event as Blanche, and that’s why it’s fitting for her to stun as Belle before the sweet dance with the Beast. You know she just had that golden dress sitting her closet somewhere, saving it for just the right occasion.

Sophia as Snow White

Sophia takes the role of Snow White here, giving the sweet bird a look that is sort of sweet but also looks as if the bird could be annoying her. That’s kind of fitting, as Sophia will be sweet one minute and put a Sicilian curse on you the next, so the bird better beware.

Dorothy as Pocahontas

There’s a reason you don’t mess with Dorothy, and this image of Dorothy as Pocahontas is the perfect example of why. Just look at that expression. It spells if you mess with me I will put you down, not only with a verbal zinger but also with a punch.

Rose as Snow White

While Sophia’s Snow White was delightful, Rose’s version fully embraces the character. She’s just so lovable that even the Pidgeons love her, and you know they love those St. Olaf stories too.

Blanche as Sleeping Beauty

Blanche is quite beguiling and charming on the show, and that’s why it is no shock that she’s also charmed the animals of the forest in this take on Sleeping Beauty.

Sophia as Mulan

Dorothy definitely got her confidence and strength from Sophia, and we can’t think of a better Disney Princess for Sophia to represent than the determined and fierce Mulan. Seriously, go ahead and challenge her to a fight and see where that gets you.

Dorothy as Ariel

This one is, well, there are just no words. What we will so that is just like Dorothy, this take on Ariel from The Little Mermaid is definitely memorable.