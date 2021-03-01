Golden Globe Viewers Mocking the Show Over Technical Difficulties

Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya’s Zoom got muted while he was accepting his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah. It was an interesting start to a wildly different version of the awards show. His portrayal of Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s movie has wowed audiences since the film’s release. Stunningly, Kaluuya is only the fifth Black performer to win a Golden Globe for supporting actor. His speech touched on that fact and thanked everyone responsible for Judas and the Black Messiah. Unfortunately, the rest of the show would not be able to escape these technical difficulties. It seems as though we are still having some trouble organizing these large events over conferencing software. It wasn’t long before everyone got on board with jokes about the technical disturbances in the early segments of the night.

Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zkp7nAe79v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Recently, the actor got asked about Black Panther 2 and his thoughts. All he could say was that it was imperative to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman with their work.

"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real," Kaluuya told The Ringer "How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honor that man the way he honored us."

What did you think of the tech difficulties? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images