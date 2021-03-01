Golden Globe Viewers Mocking the Show Over Technical Difficulties
Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya’s Zoom got muted while he was accepting his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah. It was an interesting start to a wildly different version of the awards show. His portrayal of Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s movie has wowed audiences since the film’s release. Stunningly, Kaluuya is only the fifth Black performer to win a Golden Globe for supporting actor. His speech touched on that fact and thanked everyone responsible for Judas and the Black Messiah. Unfortunately, the rest of the show would not be able to escape these technical difficulties. It seems as though we are still having some trouble organizing these large events over conferencing software. It wasn’t long before everyone got on board with jokes about the technical disturbances in the early segments of the night.
Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zkp7nAe79v— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Recently, the actor got asked about Black Panther 2 and his thoughts. All he could say was that it was imperative to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman with their work.
"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real," Kaluuya told The Ringer "How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honor that man the way he honored us."
What did you think of the tech difficulties? Let us know down in the comments!
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images
Thankfully
prevnext
Thanks everything u didnt cut him off completely. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/0x0IW3W2pP— Ronald Garcia (@RoN9101) March 1, 2021
Not great
prevnext
they did daniel kaluuya dirty askdhkajshdkjshd— ohhellorula. ia. (@ohhellorula) March 1, 2021
It's a weird time
prevnext
Watching the Golden Globes and it feels so cringe😂🥴 Celebrities sitting in their homes dressed up with nowhere to go. Daniel Kaluuya winning for Judas and the Black Messiah and giving his speech on mute. I’m getting so much second hand embarrassment and we’re only 11 min innn😭 pic.twitter.com/vTG5oW8mEr— Sexydalmatian (@Xoxjlove) March 1, 2021
Oof
prevnext
Who says Hollywood isn’t relatable?
Got Daniel Kaluuya on mute 🤦🏾♂️ #GoldenGlobes— Shem (@Shem) March 1, 2021
Anxiety
prevnext
Almost passed out from how anxious I was when Kaluuya was on mute— Bethonie Butler (@bethoniebutler) March 1, 2021
That's a real friend
prevnext
I’m not ashamed to admit I waved my arms to let Daniel Kaluuya know he was on mute— meghan (@mjhorgss) March 1, 2021
Not ideal
prevnext
I cannot express how STRESSED I was watching Daniel Kaluuya on mute #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jrGa93BXfe— Leah E. Ward (@LeahEWard) March 1, 2021
Relatable content
prev
Daniel Kaluuya is brilliant, he was brilliant in "Judas and the Black Messiah," and I'm glad that he also struggles with the mute button on Zoom.— Doug Gulasy (@DougGulasy) March 1, 2021