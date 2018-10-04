Jon Hamm Will Play An Angel in Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

The cast of Amazon’s Good Omens miniseries is continuing to take shape, and another fan-favorite actor is set to join the fold.

According to Deadline, Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Baby Driver) has been cast in the series as the archangel Gabriel, the primary messenger of God. While the character has a fleeting role in the original novel, it will expanded within the series, something that co-author Neil Gaiman is apparently on board for.

“Once we had finished writing Good Omens, back in the dawn of prehistory, Terry Pratchett and I started plotting a sequel.” Gaiman, who also serves as showrunner for the Amazon series, revealed. “There would have been a lot of angels in the sequel. When Good Omens was first published and was snapped up for the first time by Hollywood, Terry and I took joy in introducing our angels into the plot of a movie that was never made. So when, almost thirty years later, I started writing Good Omens for TV, one thing I knew was that our angels would have to be in there.”

Gaiman also teased what Hamm’s expanded role will bring to the series – particularly opposite the series’ main angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen).

“He is everything that Aziraphale isn’t: he’s tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed.” Gaiman explained. “We were fortunate that Jon Hamm was available, given that he is already all of these things without even having to act. We were even more fortunate that he’s a fan of the books and a remarkable actor.”

Hamm expressed his excitement for joining the project, having been a fan of the original novel for a long time.

“I read Good Omens almost twenty years ago.” Hamm added.” I thought it was one of the funniest, coolest books I’d ever read. It was also, obviously, unfilmable. Two months ago Neil sent me the scripts, and I knew I had to be in it.”

In addition to Hamm and Sheen, the cast will include David Tennant as the demon Crowley. Last month, Gaiman shared a first look at the pair in costume on set, to the delight of many fans.

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, before airing on BBC Two in the UK.